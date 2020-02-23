NIX (NIX) Price Reaches $0.0956 on Major Exchanges

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. NIX has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and $99,477.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0956 or 0.00000977 BTC on exchanges including $20.33, $7.50, $32.15 and $24.43. During the last week, NIX has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,776.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.29 or 0.02742641 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.97 or 0.03996671 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.66 or 0.00783645 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00848564 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00096072 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009728 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00029688 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00627703 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $50.98, $24.68, $10.39, $20.33, $32.15, $33.94, $5.60, $51.55, $13.77, $18.94 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

