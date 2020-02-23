Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nlight’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.02). Nlight reported earnings of $0.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nlight will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nlight.

Get Nlight alerts:

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on LASR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nlight from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nlight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $105,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,776.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LASR traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 718,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,628. Nlight has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $26.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $748.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.60 and a beta of 2.45.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nlight (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.