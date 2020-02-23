NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,024 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of NMI worth $2,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NMI during the second quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NMI by 15.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in NMI during the third quarter worth $158,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Scheid sold 27,325 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.33, for a total transaction of $828,767.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,947 shares in the company, valued at $2,455,122.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 25,625 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $826,150.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 517,927 shares in the company, valued at $16,697,966.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,371 shares of company stock worth $7,047,263 over the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMIH stock opened at $28.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.22. NMI Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.11 million. NMI had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 45.40%. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings Inc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of NMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $36.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point upgraded NMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.81.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

