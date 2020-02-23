NOIA Network (NOIA) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35,234.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. NOIA Network has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and $35,234.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00480904 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $651.24 or 0.06591568 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00065743 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00027663 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004956 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003347 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010267 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,966,019 tokens. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

