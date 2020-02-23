Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Receiving Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nokia Oyj earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Charter Equity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James upgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.67.

Shares of NYSE NOK opened at $4.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of -416,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.23. Nokia Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.42.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

