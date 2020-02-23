NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Trading Up 6.3% This Week

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CryptoBridge, YoBit and CoinExchange. NoLimitCoin has a market capitalization of $485,729.00 and approximately $2,906.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000975 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000131 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000141 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,747,611 coins. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, CryptoBridge, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

