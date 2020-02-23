Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $27.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northeast Bancorp an industry rank of 168 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Northeast Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Northeast Bancorp stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. Northeast Bancorp has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $27.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.32 million, a PE ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Northeast Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Northeast Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Northeast Bancorp’s payout ratio is 1.82%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 313,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Northeast Bancorp by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 34,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.47% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bancorp Company Profile

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Northeast Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts.

