Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.78.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,534,946.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,947,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,255,316,000 after purchasing an additional 72,688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,395,000 after purchasing an additional 82,246 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,756,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $186,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,327 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,248,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,538 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,104,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $117,371,000 after purchasing an additional 89,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.94. 990,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,966. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $83.95 and a 52 week high of $110.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

