Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,067 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $8,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 758 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 53.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Northern Trust stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.94. The company had a trading volume of 990,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.63 and its 200-day moving average is $99.39. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.78, for a total transaction of $1,725,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,004 shares of company stock worth $7,098,882. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

