Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires 1,852 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,838 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $473,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,134 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 151,979 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.53. 2,324,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,306. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The company has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.11). Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Deutsche Bank cut Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.18.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.