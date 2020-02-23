Northwest Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 116,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in The Western Union by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 91,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in The Western Union by 27.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 400,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in The Western Union by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 25,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in The Western Union by 1,761.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,086,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Western Union by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,733,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,506,000 after acquiring an additional 248,390 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WU. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of The Western Union to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup set a $20.50 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 target price on shares of The Western Union and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.81.

In related news, insider Caroline Tsai sold 2,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $64,944.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roberto G. Mendoza sold 26,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $714,017.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,541,357.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,420 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WU traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $25.77. 12,413,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,837,879. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.78.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The credit services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 737.30% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 46.24%.

The Western Union Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

