Northwest Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.40 on Friday, reaching $138.97. 7,720,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,970,858. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.37. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

In related news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

