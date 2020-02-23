Northwest Bancshares Inc. Buys 8,236 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,074.1% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, for a total transaction of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,616.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAL. Citigroup upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.94.

Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.87. 6,295,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,391. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200 day moving average of $57.44. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.22 and a 1-year high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

