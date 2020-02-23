Northwest Bancshares Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.29 and a 200-day moving average of $188.17. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $164.86 and a twelve month high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

