Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,060,840,000 after buying an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,870,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 50,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 2,203,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,909,000 after buying an additional 120,482 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.48 on Friday, hitting $335.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,323,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,605,168. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.13.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

