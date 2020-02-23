Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.24 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 178 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $230.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,383. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $180.73 and a twelve month high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

