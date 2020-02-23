Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. C.H. Robinson Worldwide makes up about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,037,635,000 after acquiring an additional 239,995 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,800,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 223,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,136,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,203 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,438,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,657,000 after acquiring an additional 507,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,339,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,755,000 after acquiring an additional 128,536 shares during the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $74.55. 1,494,115 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,119. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.60.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 34.67%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Stephens reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $73.00 to $57.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.85.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.