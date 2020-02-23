Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Check Point Software Technologies makes up 1.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.34. 710,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,750. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $105.13 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.05. The firm has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.75.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.39% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.71.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

