Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,985 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 65.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,213,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,352. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average is $86.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.01. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a twelve month low of $70.55 and a twelve month high of $97.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABC. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 8,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.44, for a total value of $794,613.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,484.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456 in the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

