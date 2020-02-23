Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 1.7% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its position in AbbVie by 773.2% in the 4th quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.96. 6,675,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,981,901. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.96.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABBV. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

