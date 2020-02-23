Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up approximately 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Raytheon by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Raytheon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.60.

Raytheon stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $222.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,639,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.52 and its 200 day moving average is $209.02. Raytheon has a one year low of $169.64 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Raytheon’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,372.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.