Northwest Bancshares Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,736 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up approximately 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 10,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TSM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,816,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,437. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.4171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

