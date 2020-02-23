Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

NWBI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,684 shares of company stock valued at $674,844. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after purchasing an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NWBI opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. On average, analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

