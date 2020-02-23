Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) is Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 403,017 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 19,361 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares comprises 2.6% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Northwest Bancshares worth $6,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,693 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,424 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. 70.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NWBI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.72. 438,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.42. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $18.81.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. Research analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 72.38%.

In other news, Director John P. Meegan sold 6,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $100,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,684 shares of company stock worth $674,844. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NWBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

