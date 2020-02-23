Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in AutoZone by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,690,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in AutoZone by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $14.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,068.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,291. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,130.53. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $886.95 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZO. Nomura increased their price target on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,375.00 to $1,225.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.