Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,207 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up about 1.8% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after buying an additional 1,413,723 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 11.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on PEP shares. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.85. 4,269,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,156. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.21 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $201.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

