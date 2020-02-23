Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases 5,001 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $2.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,258,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,499,216. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,997,182. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.58.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

