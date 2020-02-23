Northwest Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Omnicom Group accounts for about 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMC. ValuEngine cut Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

NYSE:OMC traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,300,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,076,868. Omnicom Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.09 and a fifty-two week high of $85.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

