Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Prudential Financial accounts for approximately 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 135.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.33.

Shares of PRU stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.60. 2,103,082 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,016. Prudential Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $77.65 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

In related news, EVP Robert Falzon sold 39,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $3,833,297.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,235,590.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.82 per share, with a total value of $47,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,144 shares of company stock valued at $7,612,078. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.