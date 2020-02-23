Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,429 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Las Vegas Sands makes up 1.4% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after acquiring an additional 6,753,588 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502,466 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,353 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,056,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after acquiring an additional 664,769 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LVS traded down $1.84 on Friday, hitting $65.60. 5,222,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,269. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.27.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

