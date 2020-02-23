Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 185,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $135.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $128.29 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

