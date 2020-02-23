Northwest Bancshares Inc. Sells 457 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Biogen in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $336.71. The stock had a trading volume of 912,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.72. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Biogen from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $316.69.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

