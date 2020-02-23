Northwest Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Amgen by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. CLS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amgen from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.33.

In other news, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total value of $2,047,603.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,426 shares of company stock worth $4,277,006 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.79. 2,034,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.34. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

