Novacoin (NVC) Price Hits $0.36 on Major Exchanges

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last week, Novacoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $841,130.00 and approximately $972.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00048938 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00065588 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,948.88 or 0.99966741 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075459 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000898 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000425 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

