NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Stake Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,013 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of NRG Energy worth $5,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in NRG Energy by 8,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 6,497.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. 97.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $39.37. 1,854,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,827. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $32.63 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.42. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $528,996.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock worth $3,210,481. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.81.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.