Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Trimmed by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,331,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,095,614,000 after buying an additional 667,963 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 978,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,823,000 after acquiring an additional 94,693 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nucor by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 812,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 191,010 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in shares of Nucor by 268.2% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 614,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,570,000 after purchasing an additional 447,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.57. 2,348,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,237,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.63. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $62.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 37.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Nucor from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

