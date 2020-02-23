Nuggets Market Cap Achieves $1.07 Million (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Nuggets has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $539.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.85 or 0.02931515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00230503 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00144364 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life.

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

