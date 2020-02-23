Nuggets (NUG) Market Cap Hits $1.11 Million

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One Nuggets token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.11 million and $549.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nuggets has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $290.40 or 0.02963982 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00230947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042031 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00141867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life.

Nuggets can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

