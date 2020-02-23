NULS (NULS) Hits Market Cap of $24.01 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. NULS has a market cap of $24.01 million and $3.67 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded down 2% against the dollar. One NULS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00003294 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene, Binance and ChaoEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.45 or 0.02939834 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010137 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00229615 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042517 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00143821 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002760 BTC.

NULS Token Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx, Binance, QBTC, ChaoEX, Bit-Z, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

