Numeraire (NMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $912,080.00

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 75.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for $8.78 or 0.00088134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Numeraire has a market cap of $19.83 million and $912,080.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.10 or 0.02975162 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010100 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00233119 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00042390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00143388 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002763 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,259,475 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.