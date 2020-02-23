NuShares Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.51 Million (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 23rd. NuShares has a total market cap of $1.51 million and $455.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuShares token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NuShares has traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024912 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006200 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Token Profile

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.