Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd (NYSE:NEA) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,278 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd were worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEA. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the third quarter worth $46,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd by 32.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.85. 298,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.32. Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%.

Nuveen Amt-Free Quality Municpl Incm Fnd Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

