NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $136.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXPI. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $312,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.50. 3,521,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $139.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.75.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

