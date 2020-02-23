Nyzo Market Cap Achieves $4.72 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Nyzo coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00004460 BTC on major exchanges. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $126,297.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nyzo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.68 or 0.02956295 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00230945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00042950 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00144165 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,705,107 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516.

Buying and Selling Nyzo

Nyzo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyzo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyzo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.