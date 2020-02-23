Ocean Protocol Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $25.54 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $24.12 million and $25.54 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 21.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.34 or 0.02959003 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010078 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00230070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00144145 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002766 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,126,266 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

