ODUWA (OWC) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 15.7% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $341,629.00 and approximately $65,585.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00048672 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00066139 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001070 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,834.39 or 0.99514724 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00074861 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000904 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000421 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

ODUWA Coin Trading

ODUWA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.