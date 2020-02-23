OKB (OKB) Price Reaches $6.56 on Top Exchanges

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 23rd. OKB has a market cap of $393.32 million and approximately $360.68 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OKB has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One OKB token can now be bought for about $6.56 or 0.00066091 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00048084 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492640 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $654.55 or 0.06599198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00027604 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004977 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010213 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001396 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.