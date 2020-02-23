OKCash Price Up 44.5% Over Last Week (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0450 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Upbit and Bittrex. OKCash has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $112,921.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded up 44.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00049085 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00065420 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,957.57 or 1.00363547 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00075689 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000918 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001133 BTC.

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash (CRYPTO:OK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 75,013,190 coins. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

