OmiseGO Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 23rd. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar. OmiseGO has a market capitalization of $159.34 million and approximately $127.68 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00011503 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, AirSwap, BitBay and Independent Reserve.

Get OmiseGO alerts:

About OmiseGO

OMG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TDAX, Cobinhood, Ovis, Zebpay, Tokenomy, OKEx, B2BX, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Bancor Network, Coinnest, DDEX, Kyber Network, Vebitcoin, Radar Relay, C2CX, BigONE, DigiFinex, CoinEx, COSS, ZB.COM, BitForex, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bit-Z, BitMart, Coinsuper, Coinone, TOPBTC, CoinBene, Bithumb, Exmo, Koinex, GOPAX, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Tidex, Huobi, BitBay, Binance, IDAX, Independent Reserve, FCoin, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, CoinTiger, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, IDEX, IDCM, Braziliex, Fatbtc, Iquant, Neraex, ABCC, DragonEX, Hotbit, Poloniex, Gate.io, Upbit, AirSwap, Liqui, Coinrail and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

