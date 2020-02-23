Omni (OMNI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,273.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 23rd. Omni has a market cap of $937,133.00 and approximately $1,273.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omni has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00016882 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Poloniex, C-CEX and Cryptohub.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $78.68 or 0.00793252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009574 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006548 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000356 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,848 coins and its circulating supply is 562,532 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptohub, Poloniex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.